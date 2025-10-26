Andrade breaks silence on his status amid uncertain AEW future

The former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo finally reacted to the question regarding his AEW situation. The 35-year-old star made his shocking All Elite return a few weeks back.Following his recent departure from the WWE, Andrade El Idolo made his surprising AEW return three weeks ago. The former United States Champion showed up as the newest member of the Don Callis Family and also attacked Kenny Omega. However, he disappeared in the following weeks without any explanation.It was later reported that Andrade still has a no-compete clause with the WWE, and Tony Khan's promotion received a cease and desist letter for having him appear on Dynamite. The non-compete is reportedly for a year before he can wrestle again. Meanwhile, El Idolo broke the silence on his ongoing situation.Andrade was asked how he feels about his current situation on his Instagram stories. El Idolo responded to the question by stating the following:“I have health! That’s the most important thing!”Tony Khan recently spoke about Andrade's AEW situationDuring an interview with Z100 New York recently, Tony Khan was asked about Andrade's current situation with All Elite Wrestling. Khan stated the following regarding the same:“Well, Andrade El Idolo was a great wrestler in AEW, and he left at the end of Worlds End ’23, at the end of 2023. I gave, actually here in New York, [a] press conference at the scrum, and I said, ‘I think Andrade El Idolo is a great wrestler, he’s leaving AEW on a very high note, and he’s leaving on the best of terms.’ And all of that is true, and I have a ton of respect for him, and I can’t say much more other than to say that I’m very excited to see what happens next with Andrade. I love the guy very much, and I have a lot of respect for him.&quot;Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Andrade amid the ongoing situation.