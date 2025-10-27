Andrade drops an emotional personal message amid uncertain AEW future 

Former NXT Champion Andrade is currently in a precarious situation. His second WWE run recently came to an end, and earlier this month, he returned to AEW. The Mexican star attacked Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family. Eventually, it was revealed that Andrade was not supposed to show up on the Tony Khan-led promotion this early. He violated a non-compete clause that WWE implemented on him after his release, and the Stamford-based company sent a cease-and-desist letter to All Elite Wrestling. A legal battle is reportedly underway, and if El Idolo loses, he will not be allowed to wrestle for a year. Even though the former CMLL Universal Champion is facing several problems, his love for professional wrestling is constant. He recently released an emotional statement on X, where he briefly wrote about his journey in the industry. He said that he made his in-ring debut at the age of 13 in 2003 and received a $4 paycheck. He also wrote about the sacrifices he made, like losing his mother and not being with his unwell father, because he was competing. &quot;On October 18, 2003, My debut as a professional wrestler. My first paycheck was $4 dls. 80 pesos Mexicanos I was only 13 years old. All I cared about was wrestling and enjoying the business. I invested so much of my time in the business. When I was in Saudi Arabia, my mother passed away, and I didn't get back in time to say goodbye. Championship match vs Finn Balor.&quot;He continued,&quot;This year 2025 something similar happened to me in Europe: my father almost died, and I wasn't there anyway, and more. These are things you do because l love the businessand this happens in many companies.&quot; he wrote. Career achievements of AndradeAndrade El Idolo is best known for his time in CMLL and WWE. In the Stamford-based company, he held the NXT Championship once, the Speed Championship once, and the United States Championship once. In CMLL, he won several titles, such as the CMLL Universal Championship, the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, the CMLL World Trios Championship, and more. The former La Sombra is only 35, and hopefully, he will have a lengthy in-ring career.