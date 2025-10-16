Andrade goes missing again; AEW future looks uncertain

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:10 GMT
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025 (Image via Andrade's X)

Andrade shocked the world by returning to AEW a few weeks ago. However, that was the last time he was on television, and this week was no different as the former WWE superstar was absent once again.

The former WWE United States Champion made a surprise comeback to All Elite Wrestling, just days after he departed from WWE. He took out Kenny Omega and immediately joined The Don Callis Family on the October 1 edition of Dynamite. Since that moment, it seemed that he was poised for a massive push with Don Callis and his army by his side.

However, since his debut night, Andrade has been absent from television programming, and the trend continued on the October 15 edition of Dynamite. In a backstage segment, Don Callis and many of his faction members, like Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Davis, and even Konosuke Takeshita (via video call), were present for Callis' birthday celebration. Unlike them, Andrade was nowhere to be seen, and it could be a hint that his AEW future might be uncertain following his sudden disappearance.

WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Andrade's return to AEW

Despite a move that shocked the wrestling world, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff does not feel anything monumental will happen during Andrade's second coming in AEW. Moreover, the former WCW President also added that he had limited options after exiting WWE.

"He had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him? He'll be in the witness protection program," he said.

Bischoff might be right, considering Andrade's continued absence from TV. So it remains to be seen how it will unfold in the weeks to come.

