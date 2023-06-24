"Another L for Trips [Triple H]", "AEW needs to sign more guys!" - Twitter erupts after Tony Khan reportedly signs former WWE star

The wrestling world erupted as reports emerged that a former WWE Superstar has signed with AEW. The wrestler in question is none other than John Morrison.

The three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion made a few appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2022. He wrestled top stars such as Samoa Joe and Miro. While he lost the aforementioned bouts, he managed to pick his first and only win in AEW against Marq Quen.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the Shaman of Sexy has decided to join his wife, Taya Valkyrie in AEW. It seems like he will be part of the promotion for the foreseeable future. The report also stated that Morrison has signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Turnbuckle Tabloid 🎙👊🏻 @TurnbuckleTab



Unclear if possible debut date or if he is gonna work just



Thoughts on this potential signing? 🏼 or 🏼 John Morrison is reportedly signing with #AEW ! He has made 2 appearances on Dynamite over a year ago.Unclear if possible debut date or if he is gonna work just #AEW or #ROH but he would join his real life wife Taya!Thoughts on this potential signing?🏼 or John Morrison is reportedly signing with #AEW! He has made 2 appearances on Dynamite over a year ago.Unclear if possible debut date or if he is gonna work just #AEW or #ROH but he would join his real life wife Taya! Thoughts on this potential signing? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼 https://t.co/6xD5VVfgYL

Fans were elated upon hearing this news and believed that this was a smart decision by Tony Khan. They also believed that Triple H missed out on another valuable asset to WWE.

People appreciated the reported signing as they were confident that AEW have signed a talented star.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed emerged victorious in their tag team match. After the match, Harley Cameron showed up and showed off her singing and rapping skills to the faction. She was escorted by two masked dancers. While she expected them to be impressed and add her to their team, what happened was that she was made fun of and ridiculed.

Following that, QT Marshall came out to support his manager. He also poked fun at Max Caster claiming that John Cena's rap songs were better.

This made The Acclaimed upset and they walked out of the ring in an attempt to confront Marshall and Aaron Solo. At the exact same moment, one of the masked dancers was revealed to be former WWE Superstar John Morrison. He attacked Billy Gunn.

Toni Schiavone also introduced him as Johnny TV. It seems like that will be his new name.

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison on how his wife is feeling about her time in AEW

As mentioned earlier, Morrison's wife, Taya Valkyrie has been part of the promotion since March of this year. Since her arrival, she had been chasing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship. Valkyrie's latest match was against the new champion Kris Statlander. But unfortunately, she was unable to capture the title.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Morrison opened up about his wife's time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Sure, yeah. Like my wife is signed, she’s been there now, it’s week five? She she flew out, it was Wednesday, she flew yesterday. She’s been really happy there," John Morrison said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews.com]

If the reports are true and Johnny TV is indeed All Elite, then he and Valkyrie will be added to the long list of real-life couples working together in AEW.

Are you excited about Morrison joining the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes