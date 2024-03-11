“Another reason why Edge is overrated,” “GAME CHANGERS” - Fans erupt as AEW Collision sees another big drop in ratings

AEW ratings have been dwindling lately. This week’s Collision saw another big drop in ratings and viewership. Let’s have a look at what the pro wrestling fans had to say about the issue.

Fast Nationals recently disclosed the rating and viewership information for the recent edition of the Saturday Night episode. According to the data provided on the internet, the show garnered 147K views on the 18-49 demo and 402k views on the P2+ demo. When compared to the episode prior, the numbers saw a decrease of 13 and 10 percent, respectively.

Wrestling fans on the internet gathered on X/Twitter to express their concern about this serious matter. Collision 03/09 was action-packed and featured many top names in the promotion. Still, the show couldn’t pull in much audience. Therefore, fans were shocked after hearing about the massive decrease in the numbers.

Check out some of the top comments below:

AEW Collision suffers low attendance despite Kazuchika Okada’s in-ring debut

Kazuchika Okada joined Tony Khan’s company around a week ago. He wrestled his first match in the promotion as a full-time member of the roster on the March 9 edition of AEW's Saturday show. Despite it being his in-ring debut match, a sizeable portion of the arena was empty.

Fans shared pictures and videos of the arena, highlighting how less of a crowd was present during the Collision show last week. Considering it was The Rainmaker’s first official match in the promotion, the arena should have been flooded with people, but that was not the case.

The former multi-time IWGP World Champion’s AEW in-ring debut match featured him teaming up with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to wrestle the team of Adrian Alanis, Jon Cruz, and Liam Gray. Okada's team secured the victory on the show.

