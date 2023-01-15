"Are you high?" - WWE Hall of Famer's tweet urging 9-time world champion to return to Tony Khan's AEW causes massive uproar among fans

The Twitterverse seemingly has mixed feelings about a former world champion returning to AEW.

The star in question, CM Punk, has been away from the pro-wrestling business itself for months. Following his outburst at the AEW All Out pay-per-view media scrum and the ensuing brawl, he was suspended from the promotion alongside several others. Since then, he has appeared only sparingly outside of pro-wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently posted a tweet, expressing his desire to see Punk back in action. This prompted a number of comments from fans, arguing about The Second City Saint's future.

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk Much respect to you Ricky but thats a huge NO. @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk Much respect to you Ricky but thats a huge NO.

22222 @jrjrjr222 @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk I always love you as a wrestler more guts than just about anyone but I don’t want to see CM Punk. AJ Lee yes @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk I always love you as a wrestler more guts than just about anyone but I don’t want to see CM Punk. AJ Lee yes

Just Joshing @The_Josh_ing @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk Wish I could agree, legend....but as a fan, he's disappointed me a bit too much, and he's not who he was in 2011. @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk Wish I could agree, legend....but as a fan, he's disappointed me a bit too much, and he's not who he was in 2011.

Jeff Krugler @The_Game_Rage @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk I'm glad someone in the business said it. He got railroaded, imo and didn't deserve the backlash or treatment he received. @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk I'm glad someone in the business said it. He got railroaded, imo and didn't deserve the backlash or treatment he received.

TheSwiZZler @TheSwizzler88 @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk He really our them on the Map, but the childish EVPs had to ruin it because they want the spotlight... elite sucks @RealRickyMorton @CMPunk He really our them on the Map, but the childish EVPs had to ruin it because they want the spotlight... elite sucks

Punk had certainly been a major star on Tony Khan's roster during his time in the promotion. It remains to be seen whether he will return to action in the future.

CM Punk recently commented on AEW World Champion MJF's recent accolade

While it is unclear whether Punk will appear in Tony Khan's roster again, he apparently has no qualms about taking digs at the promotion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently won two awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated, for being the 'Most Hated Man in the Business' and another for 'Best Feud of 2022' with Punk.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of the plaques with a tape over The Second City Saint's name. This prompted Punk to take a shot at the show's ratings, which have been fluctuating in the last few months.

"Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either," CM Punk commented.

The Best in the World comments on MJF's post

The self-proclaimed Best in the World is seemingly still recovering from an injury that he sustained at the All Out pay-per-view. Amidst the numerous speculations of his imminent return, only time will tell what the future holds for CM Punk.

