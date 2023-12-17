"At Worlds End, I’ll be facing one of two t*tless bland baldies" - Toni Storm makes major AEW announcement

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has sent a special message to two of her potential challengers for the title via her NSFW backstage promo on the latest episode of Collision.

On Saturday's Collision, "Timeless" Toni Storm was informed that she will be defending her title against the winner of the match between Saraya and Riho next week on Dynamite: Holiday Bash. The title bout will take place at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on Collision, Storm addressed Saraya and Riho ahead of their number one contender's match. In a hilarious promo, the champion had so much to say about her potential challengers.

"And for Riho and Saraya, go up there and slap each other's t*ts off, gauge each other's eyes out, rip each other's hair out, and at Worlds End, I'll be facing one of two t*tless bland baldies until then my chin will be up, my t*ts will be out," she said. [0:49 - 1:08]

It remains to be seen who ends up challenging "Timeless" Toni Storm at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view later this month.

