Attitude Era star publicly announces he wants to work for AEW

AEW has seemingly attracted the interest of an Attitude Era star who wants to work for the company.

Taka Michinoku was a popular name in the Japanese wrestling scene in the late 1990s. This resulted in him eventually working for the WWE for numerous years. During his tenure in the WWE, he won the Light Heavyweight Championship. Following his departure from the WWE, he went back to wrestling in Japan.

Taka Michinoku has now revealed on social media that he is interested in working for Tony Khan's promotion:

"I wrestled in US more than 20 years ago. After that, I avoided going abroad, but while my body was still moving, I began to want to try a little bit. I'm especially curious about AEW. want to go up."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan confirms plan to release unseen backstage footage from AEW All In 2023

Recently, CM Punk did an explosive interview on The MMA Hour where he revealed details of his time in All Elite Wrestling including the backstage altercation he had with Jack Perry. He also took shots at his former employer and Tony Khan during the interview. Following the interview, All Elite Wrestling announced that it would release the backstage footage from All In during this week's Dynamite.

While many fans thought that this might be a switch and bait, Tony Khan confirmed that he plans to air the real backstage footage from the historic event in London:

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage, The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well," he said.

Given the company's tendency to sign talent from around the world, it wouldn't be a surprise if Taka Michinoku suddenly made his debut.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want Taka Michinoku to debut for AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion