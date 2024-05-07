Baffling live reaction to CM Punk's latest AEW jibe has fans confused after RAW

CM Punk seemed to have taken a major shot at AEW during his Monday Night RAW promo last night. The fans have given their reaction to Punk's comments.

This week on Monday Night RAW CM Punk cut a fiery promo on Drew McIntyre. However, the Voice of the Voiceless dropped a line during his segment which caught the eyes of the IWC. Punk called McIntyre a choke artist and claimed that he wasn't one, which was seemingly a reference to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry where he choked the latter at AEW All-In.

Many also claim that CM Punk's comments were probably him making fun of his UFC run where he got choked out by Mickey Gall and lost his debut fight via Submission at UFC 203 in 2016.

On X, a fan spoke about the crowd not reacting to Punk's reference to the Jack Perry incident. He claimed that the crowd does not know about the existence of AEW which is why they gave little to no reaction to the controversial line:

"Punk's getting ZERO reaction to Jack Perry choke reference, only proof that WWE fans don't even have a clue what the fu*k AEW is. I can bet the majority of them think that Punk is back to wrestling after a decade."

Expand Tweet

The fans reacted to the above post with one making a bold claim that the reason behind fans not reacting is because Punk has no range. Meanwhile, others supported the fact that Punk's line was directed toward his UFC run as no one pays attention to AEW.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"They got it. We simply just don’t care anymore. It’s done and over with." a fan tweeted.

"JD McDonagh > Jack Perry" another claimed.

"That’s a cute way of saying, the crowd doesn’t care about what punk is saying" tweeted byother fan.

Dijak reveals an important conversation with former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk has been involved in helping out a lot of NXT talent ever since he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. He has developed friendships with many talents like Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and more.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Die Woche, Former NXT and current RAW superstar Dijak opened up about his conversation with the Best in the World a couple of months ago in NXT. Dijak spoke about being worried that his match with Eddie Thorpe would get canceled after he got busted open but CM Punk stepped in to help him ease out his frustrations:

"I was angry and for whatever reason, CM Punk was there. We had talked before. I had asked him for feedback on the Iron Survivor Challenge Match so we had a bit of rapport at that point, even though it had only been a couple [of] days. But he came over to me and he talked to me and he calmed me down. I talked to him after and I don't know if he remembers this or knows this or not, but after that, we had one of the most — no, we had the most important conversation that I’ve ever had in my professional wrestling career, where he just gave me advice on what he thinks it takes to succeed and have success, maybe in pro wrestling, in general, but specifically in WWE." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Dijak was drafted to Monday Night RAW during last week's WWE Draft. He was a part of the Red Brand from 2020 to 2021 before moving to NXT to reinvent himself. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the table on RAW.