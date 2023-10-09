"Basically confirmed atp","ITS HAPPENING" - 3-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to WWE after 3544+days, according to WWE Universe

In light of several recent potential references to him, CM Punk has added further fuel to rumors of a move to WWE, with a recent Instagram post. Fans have reacted to what seemed to be a nod to this.

The Straight Edge Superstar was released from AEW more than a month ago. This has led to speculation on where his next destination could be. This could be WWE, where he was last seen on Jan 26, 2014, during the Royal Rumble that year. He could make the return after almost a decade.

On Instagram, CM Punk reposted a panel of a Marvel comic book, specifically the Incredible Iron Man 150 from 1981. The panel talked about a truce of sorts, with no violence for 24 hours being proposed by Iron Man, and then immediately accepted by Dr. Doom. This could be a nod to him striking a truce with, and returning to the promotion, after things ended things negatively last time around.

CM Punk's recent Instagram story

Many fans have assumed that he could be talking about the Stamford-based promotion. He abruptly left them back in 2014, and has been linked to them almost constantly following his AEW release.

Fans Reactions

Recent CM Punk references in WWE that broke the internet

CM Punk has been allegedly referenced by WWE twice this week alone, and this may not be a coincidence. Corey Graves was the man to do this.

His first reference was during SmackDown this week when the WWE commentator mentioned a quote that coincidentally Punk has used during his last days in ROH, and at a point in AEW. This quote may have been from the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, but in the wrestling industry, this has been associated with The Straight Edge Superstar.

His second reference came at Fastlane last night, when he quoted the words "Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt". Coincidentally, CM Punk posted the same words when honoring the anniversary of his previous partnership with Paul Heyman. Graves clarified that he was quoting Dusty Rhodes, and fans were reading too much into it.

A return to the Stamford-based promotion would be a full-circle moment for CM Punk, and he could push with a last stint with the promotion, and get the proper ending the fans would have wanted.

Do you want CM Punk to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

