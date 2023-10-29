"Basically confirmed" - Fans convinced AEW teased the blockbuster arrival of Lana's on-screen ex-boyfriend

AEW star Ryan Nemeth was involved in a backstage segment with Miro, and fans have started to talk about the return of a former WWE name. That is none other than CJ Perry’s former on-screen boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler.

As Ryan was being interviewed by Lexi Nair backstage, he said that he had a huge surprise and that he wanted to meet CJ Perry (fka Lana) as he wanted to be managed by her. As he knocked on the door, Miro opened and pulled him inside and inflicted a beatdown.

As fans already know, Miro’s wife, CJ Perry, had an on-screen affair with Ryan Nemeth’s real-life brother, Dolph Ziggler, in WWE. With Miro’s attack and Ryan’s impending surprise, fans are sure that this was a hint of Ziggler coming to AEW.

"Basically confirmed," tweeted one fan.

If Dolph Ziggler does go to All Elite Wrestling, it will make for an interesting dynamic, given his past relationship with Perry.

Dolph Ziggler announced for public event amidst AEW rumors

Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler’s name has been on the back burner for a while now after his release.

But it looks like that will soon change, given that he is now due to make his first public appearance since being dropped by WWE.

His brother, Ryan, took to Twitter to announce that the two will be doing a holiday tour named Hunkamania, and it will be a comedy event. They also promised that there would be surprise guests that the fans could meet at the event.

“BREAKING: NIC NEMETH & RYAN NEMETH are doing a Holiday Tour! HUNKAMANIA hits Los Angeles & Chicago- Comedians, wrestlers, surprise guests, plus a free signed HUNK poster wtf grab tix now,” he tweeted.

With a move to AEW looking more and more likely, Dolph Ziggler will have a few interesting questions asked at the event.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will be CJ Perry’s new client? Sound off in the comments below.