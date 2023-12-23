"BCC is calling his name" - Fans want former United States Champion to reunite with AEW star after WWE release

Fans have talked about a particular former WWE Superstar appearing in NJPW one more time in his career and reuniting with an AEW star. This would be Shelton Benjamin.

Although known for his two long stints with WWE in the Attitude Era and modern era, the Gold Standard competed in the Japanese promotion from 2012 to 2015. He was known as a member of the infamous Suzuki-Gun faction as a heel under the moniker "X."

Following his move to free agency, a user on Twitter brought up how it would be interesting to see Shelton Benjamin back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He would have one more stint and even have the chance to enlist for the famous G1 Climax Tournament.

Fans have reacted to the idea, and they were all for it. Fans suggested several directions for his career apart from joining the G1 Climax Tournament.

One wanted him to become the NJPW US Champion or anything similar, and others wanted a Suzuki-Gun reunion with AEW star Lance Archer. At the same time, one even brought up the idea of him joining the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC has made several appearances in NJPW across the year.

The former WWE United States Champion could reunite with the Murderhawk Monster. Apart from wreaking havoc in AEW, they could return to NJPW as a unit and make their presence felt.

Fans' Reactions to Shelton going back to NJPW

AEW was reportedly interested in signing Shelton Benjamin even before his WWE release

Shelton Benjamin was part of the string of WWE Superstars released in September. A report came out immediately that AEW was interested in him as his contract expired.

He ended up being a part of the releases, and thus, the no-compete clause of the contract is active. He would not be able to make any in-ring appearances until this finished.

As of today, the 90 days of being unable to compete for any promotion are over, and Shelton Benjamin, along with the other stars who were released, can now make appearances for other major promotions.

