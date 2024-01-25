"Be the biggest shock in wrestling" - Fans react to the possibility of absent AEW star showing up at Royal Rumble 2024

An AEW star who has been absent from TV since the Worlds End Pay-Per-View is heavily rumored to possibly show up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The Salt of the Earth has not been seen in AEW ever since he lost the World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End. MJF is reportedly healing up from his torn labrum and dislocated hip injuries.

However, his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion was set to expire on January 1st, 2024. It is currently unknown if he has inked a new deal with AEW, which has started a lot of speculation about Max possibly showing up at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE this Saturday.

On Twitter, a fan put up a post asking people's reactions if the former AEW World Champion was a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Eric Bischoff comments on AEW star MJF's future

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke on the future of former AEW World Champion MJF amidst recent absence.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that The Salt of the Earth could stay in All Elite Wrestling due to the departure of other big names, which can help in elevating MJF's status in the company.

"Certainly, I don't have a read on anything. So, let's, you know, I'll just play a game with myself. I think MJF is really, really smart. I think he's probably as good of a businessman intuitively as he is on the mic. He's inexperienced. He's young. But I just have a lot of faith in his critical thinking process. So, my guess would be he stays because the more of these big names that go, the more valuable he becomes," he said.

Bischoff added:

"Now, if he's going to make an emotional decision that will be different because he's frustrated or emotionally [sic]. Perhaps he gets a little greedy and thinks I can make a little more money over there or whatever. But I'm a smart guy like MJF and I'm seeing all these big names who came in with all this promise and hope and going to change the wrestling world and a shocking surprise that absolutely achieve nothing because primarily, they weren't given the opportunity. It's not their fault. It is what it is. But if I'm MJF, I'm staying put and I'm raising my price."

It will be interesting to see what's in store for MJF after he fully recovers from his injuries. However, it is safe to assume that Friedman will be immediately put into a program with his former best friend, Adam Cole, upon his return to AEW.

Do you think MJF will show up at the Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments below.