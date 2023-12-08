"Be a man and do it in private" - Fans react after AEW star seemingly shares being frustrated with the company

An AEW star recently revealed the frustrations he has with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, his actions were not approved by fans as they believe he should handle the problems in private.

The star in question is none other than Mike Santana, who was possibly fined by Bryan Danielson for airing his frustrations publicly on social media. Danielson has taken on a role as the head of the disciplinary committee in All Elite Wrestling.

Santana took to Twitter and tweeted the following:

"Fined me? Yea. Ok."

The fans have given their reactions with many stating that Santana should have kept things private:

"Be a better employee. Don’t air your grievances online. Be a man and do it in private"

Mike Santana speaks on his shoot angle with Ortiz in AEW

AEW star Mike Santana recently revealed that he initially refused to do a worked shoot angle with Ortiz however ended up doing it eventually.

In an interview with Fightful Wrestling's In The Weeds, Santana spoke about his issues with Ortiz:

"For me, personally, I realized that it's about that time. For me. I'm happy with everything that we've done and with the run that we had. It was great. We got to accomplish a lot of things together. We came up together, we helped each other get through a lot of things. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. There is a lot of personal stuff, but that's between him and me and for him and me to deal with. We decided to be professionals and we have a job. We decided to do that job," said Santana (H/T - Fightful)

Santana further stated that he did not want to do the shoot angle, but that it is part of his job:

"Did I initially want to do it? No, I didn't feel like there was a need for me, personally, but we're pros and we have a job, so let's do our job and make the best of it and move forward," Mike Santana said (H/t Fightful)

What is your favorite matches of Santana & Ortiz in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

