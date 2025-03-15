"Been 4 years," "HE IS BACKK" - Fans are convinced WWE teased an ex-AEW star's huge return on SmackDown

Many AEW stars, including Miro, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black, departed from the company earlier this year. While Starks debuted in NXT as Ricky Saints, WWE might have teased the return of another All Elite star on SmackDown.

Ad

The company aired two new vignettes this week on SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. One suggested the debut of Rey Fenix, and the other had the number "4" written on it, which, according to reports, is a teaser for Aleister Black's return.

The former Malakai Black of All Elite Wrestling had a decent run with WWE before leaving in 2021. However, after spending a few years in the Jacksonville-based company, Black left the promotion earlier this year and hinted at returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

After WWE aired the footage on the latest episode of SmackDown, fans took to X/Twitter to react to the anticipation of the 39-year-old's return.

Here is how they responded to the supposed teaser.

Fans react to Malakai Black's WWE return teaser. (Image via PW Chronicle X/Twitter)

Fans react to Malakai Black's WWE return teaser. (Image via PW Chronicle X/Twitter)

According to reports, the former AEW star is set to debut following WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

Ad

Former AEW star Malakai Black believes that wrestling is a reflection of society

Last year, Malakai Black was interviewed by Developmentally Speaking (via Fightful). In this conversation, the former AEW World Trios Champion candidly spoke about the art of professional wrestling and what it means to him.

According to Black, wrestling has always been a reflection of how society is. The former NXT Champion noted that Wrestling needs emotion:

Ad

"I feel like wrestling has always been a reflection of how society is. It addresses issues on both a political and social-economical problem, in sometimes a very stupid and goofy way. It’s always been quite relevant and always tackled, and used, to its advantage and disadvantage topics such as abuse, racism, bullying, but also the good things like the underdog struggling and overcoming the big, bad, evil in the world. Wrestling needs emotion," Black said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Ad

Black's wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, is currently on the SmackDown roster, and a recent tease has hinted that he could join her later this year. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Malakai Black.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback