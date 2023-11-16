"Big L for Triple H," "LETS GOOOO" - Fans go crazy as Tony Khan announces big AEW signing after Dynamite this week

Fans on Twitter are buzzing after AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of top star Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi wrestled his fourth match with AEW on Dynamite this week, where he teamed with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight (fka Big Show) to defeat Don Callis’ Family in the Like A Dragon Street Fight. The former NJPW star took a lot of big moves and bigger bumps.

Following Dynamite, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Kota Ibushi had officially signed with AEW. Ibushi made his All Elite Wrestling debut in the Blood and Guts match on the July 19 episode of Dynamite.

He even competed at AEW All In in London inside the iconic Wembley Stadium, where he teamed up with Omega and Hangman Page to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita. Ibushi also wrestled at WrestleDream, where he teamed up with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

After announcing that Kota Ibushi is officially All Elite, fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement about Ibushi's signing with AEW. Many fans are looking forward to seeing him compete in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has in store for him, given Ibushi's exceptional talent and the diverse roster in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE veteran says AEW President Tony Khan might be "under pressure"

Tony Khan's promotion has recently been experiencing some challenges, whether it's in terms of ratings or fan attendance. It just seems like things are not going in his direction.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the recent challenges the Jacksonville-based promotion is facing.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he stated that Tony Khan might be under a lot of pressure due to the poor rating.

"Now, if they had probably situated this where it didn't have a lot of competition, it may have did 700- 750,000. It may have done 300,000 more people. But, I think Tony may be under pressure from the Network to turn a rating. And when you are under pressure buddy, I've been there, you say screw it, I'll throw this in there. Really (that's) what Tony Khan is doing, and has done, and he's had a few successes, but he is learning on the job. It's on-the-job training," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan handles the current challenges within his promotion after signing top stars like Adam Copeland and now Kota Ibushi.

Who would you want Kota Ibushi to face next? Let us know in the comments section below.

