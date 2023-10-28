"Big L for Triple H," "We don't want him in the big leagues" - Fans explode as former world champion expected to join AEW amid WWE rumors

Talent trades have been heating up lately between WWE and AEW, with major stars like Jade Cargill and Adam Copeland crossing the divide in both directions. In the current landscape, top free agents are hotly pursued by both companies and perhaps none are more coveted in the next year than NJPW star Will Ospreay.

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion is set to hit free agency in February 2024. While many assumed that he would sign with AEW based on his past appearances with the promotion, recent reports have revealed that WWE is "very, very interested" in signing the 30-year-old.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Ospreay is expected by many to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fans took to X (fka Twitter) with some wild reactions to the report.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It should be noted that there is currently no confirmation regarding which company Ospreay will sign with, and there could be one other option for the young star.

WWE and AEW aren't the only promotions pursuing Will Ospreay

While reports have stated that Will Ospreay's decision will be heavily financially motivated – potentially precluding companies of a smaller scale than WWE and AEW – there's still a dark horse in the race to acquire the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Ospreay recently competed for IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory 2023. After defeating Mike Bailey, the 30-year-old star expressed his love for TNA on the fallout taping and stated that he wanted to return before February.

With IMPACT recently announcing that it will return to its old moniker of TNA Wrestling, there's a chance that Ospreay could swerve everyone and sign with the Nashville-based company.

