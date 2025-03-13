"Big loss for WWE," "THANK YOU TK" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan officially confirms big star's AEW signing

AEW recently lost a few major stars and has been active in bringing new talent to the promotion. Tony Khan has now announced the latest official signing to the company and fans have erupted in joy.

Speedball Mike Bailey has been linked to the company for some time now, with many fans awaiting his debut. He has now made his first appearance in the promotion as he showed up on the March 12th episode of Dynamite. The former X-Division Champion was a wild card entry in the International Cup Eliminator tournament.

Bailey had a heavy task ahead of him as he fought The Beast Mortos in the Eliminator Cup tournament. However, he would end up coming out on top. Following the match, Tony Khan officially announced him as AEW's latest signee.

Fans have since begun reacting to Mike Bailey becoming an official talent in the All Elite Wrestling roster and thanking Tony Khan for signing him:

Some fans are also hoping to see Mike Bailey go far in the International Cup tournament, and even potentially win it to then face Kenny Omega. They are also excited about what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Please have him face Omega at Dynasty," a fan tweeted

"Excited for what's next," Another fan tweeted

"Hope he’s winning it all because him and Omega is gonna be nuts!!!" a fan wrote

We will have to keep tuning in each week to see how far Speedball Mike Bailey is going to go in the tournament.

Kenny Omega recently won the AEW International Championship

Last weekend on AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega took on Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match for the International Championship. The thrilling encounter was quite balanced for the most part with both stars getting their share of offense against the other.

However, a clever sequence of moves saw The Cleaner take the win against his storied rival and win the International Championship. Kenny Omega recently appeared on Dynamite and thanked his fans and even Takeshita for making the International title prestigious.

The Cleaner said he is now looking forward to meeting the winner of the International Cup tournament at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV to find out who's the Best in the World.

Who do you think will face off against Kenny Omega at the Dynasty PPV? Will it be Speedball Mike Bailey? Fans need to tune in to find out.

