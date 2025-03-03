"Biggest comedy jobber," "Counting the days until that contract expires" - Fans slam AEW for top star's booking

A top AEW star's booking has come under scrutiny in recent years. Fans are now making their voices heard about his downfall.

Ad

Kazuchka Okada is one of the biggest stars that AEW signed in recent years. He was a massive star during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and delivered several stellar matches for the promotion. Hence, fans were excited to see that Okada was moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Upon arriving in Tony Khan's company, Okada established himself by joining The Elite and winning the Continental Championship. However, this was as good as it got for the Japanese star, as his booking has only gone downhill since then. While Okada has been the Continental Champion for the past 348 days, he has been subject to poor booking and meaningless storylines. Consequently, his gimmick has lost all seriousness and is viewed by fans more as a comedy role than a serious one.

Ad

Trending

A perfect example of this was when he recently interacted with Brody King and Julia Hart backstage. This showcased that Kazuchika Okada had gone from being one of the top wrestling acts in the world to a mere comedy act.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His booking hasn't gone unnoticed by fans who slammed the promotion for damaging the reputation of one of the best wrestlers of this generation. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Konnan also criticized Kazuchika Okada's booking in AEW

Although Kazuchika Okada has been the AEW Continental Champion for almost a year, his booking has always come under scrutiny, considering his immense reported earnings. Okada has been involved in several meaningless matches with no backstory or storyline to build into a solid feud.

Ad

AEW teased a potential match between Kenny Omega and Okada, but that has not materialized so far. All this, coupled with Okada's inability to cut promos due to his limited English, has made him appear more like a comedy figure.

On his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan blamed both Okada and Tony Khan for this situation. He also stated that Okada does not care about his booking because he is being overpaid by the company. Konnan further suggested that Okada should be complaining to Tony Khan about his creative direction, as it is not helping him or the company.

Ad

"He should be in there complaining bro, 'You make me look like a comedy figure,' you know and it doesn't seem like he gives a f**k either. Because I know I would be complaining whether you paid me $500,000 or $4 million dollars. I'd be like, 'How's this helping me? How's this helping the company?"' [2:16-3:28]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Kazuchika Okada will be used in more prominent storylines moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.