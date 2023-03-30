"[Bobby] Lashley opponent on Sunday?" - AEW star's contract expiry has fueled WWE WrestleMania 39 speculation among fans 

The Twitterverse apparently believes an AEW star who is reportedly leaving Tony Khan's roster could make a WWE WrestleMania 39 appearance against Bobby Lashley.

The star in question is Brian Cage. While he has been on Tony Khan's roster since 2020, the 39-year star has not won any gold other than the unsanctioned FTW Title. Despite his impressive physique and in-ring skills, he was mostly booked to elevate other stars.

The Machine has also teased a match against Lashley before, fueling rumors of an impending feud between the two.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer claimed that Cage's contract may already have expired. However, he was apparently going to work a few more matches on his way out.

Considering the rumors of a potential WWE entry for Cage, some fans believe he could be Bobby Lashley's opponent at WrestleMania 39.

deep K @kuldeep_kr @WrestlingNewsCo Hopefully he gets his dream match with Lashley as he wished! @WrestlingNewsCo Hopefully he gets his dream match with Lashley as he wished!

Aaron @breakkerstreet @WrestlingNewsCo Missed opportunity imo he could’ve been a way bigger deal then the way he was presented there @WrestlingNewsCo Missed opportunity imo he could’ve been a way bigger deal then the way he was presented there

HuxchoMon @Brokeboymon1 @WrestlingNewsCo Brian just needs training he moves like…idek he just so confused @WrestlingNewsCo Brian just needs training he moves like…idek he just so confused

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



Then of course so he doesn't look like wardslow he did the hair thing, but never got any decent push @WrestlingNewsCo I'm a little disappointed. First saw Brian Cage on dark. He s the whole package, can even talk.Then of course so he doesn't look like wardslow he did the hair thing, but never got any decent push @WrestlingNewsCo I'm a little disappointed. First saw Brian Cage on dark. He s the whole package, can even talk. Then of course so he doesn't look like wardslow he did the hair thing, but never got any decent push

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlingNewsCo Can’t wait for all the “next Lesnar” tweets from the universe. Best of luck to Brian, I always felt he should have been MJFs replacement for Wardlow @WrestlingNewsCo Can’t wait for all the “next Lesnar” tweets from the universe. Best of luck to Brian, I always felt he should have been MJFs replacement for Wardlow

The potential WWE Superstar's booking in AEW was previously criticized by Konnan

Brian Cage's storylines in the Jacksonville-based promotion have invited much criticism from veterans, including WCW legend Konnan.

In a previous episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran pointed out how Cage had been misused in the promotion despite his impressive physique.

"Bro you know what really breaks my heart every time I see this and I bet it breaks yours," said Konnan. "When I see Brian Cage. How could you miss on somebody that talented. He looks like a nobody, like a stale... I am like oh my god, you have a star in your hands just like Warlord, and you don't even know what to do." [From 06:45 to 07:11]

Brian Cage has been a part of the Embassy faction for the last few months. He is also scheduled to appear at the ROH Supercard of Honor soon. It remains to be seen what he plans to do next in his career.

Do you want to see Brian Cage in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

