"Book it now" - WWE Universe urges "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to come out of retirement for a blockbuster WrestleMania 40 match

Wrestling fans on Twitter exploded with hopes of Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out of retirement to face former WWE Superstar CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Austin's last match in WWE was against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. This was his first match in 19 years since retiring after his WrestleMania 19 match against The Rock.

Punk, who last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble, has since been absent from the promotion, except for a brief stint on the Fox show, WWE Backstage, in 2019. Since then, he made his return to wrestling in 2021 in AEW.

However, Punk's journey in AEW came to an unexpected halt following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination from the promotion.

CM Punk is a free agent now, and fans on Twitter are buzzing for his return to the promotion for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many fans believe that this dream match could be the perfect reason for Punk to make his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

Only time will tell if this dream match will ever find its way into becoming a reality.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg says CM Punk can move the needle if he comes back

During an episode of the 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast, Road Dogg discussed the potential of CM Punk's return to the promotion following his departure from AEW.

When asked if there was a chance of CM Punk making a comeback, Road Dogg did acknowledge that Punk's return to the promotion would have a huge impact.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this."

Recently, Eric Bischoff also said that if CM Punk has an honest conversation with Triple H, there could be an opportunity for his return.

Do you want to see this dream match at WrestleMania 40?