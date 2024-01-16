"Booker is company man 101" - Fans lash out at the WWE Hall of Famer for firing shots at 24-year-old AEW star

Wrestling fans have lashed out at a WWE Hall of Famer and veteran for taking shots at a 24-year-old rising AEW star.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared some controversial opinions regarding the win/loss record of HOOK, raising questions about its legitimacy and criticizing Tony Khan for not showcasing the latter's win streak more prominently on television.

Booker's critique of Tony Khan follows the latter's tirade on X in response to the USA Network taking a shot at AEW. Khan responded by calling out WWE for booking Jinder Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins despite the former not having won a match in over a year. He contrasted this with his booking of HOOK, who is scheduled to face AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The former WCW World Champion claimed he was not trying to disrespect the reigning FTW Champion. However, he argued that the on-screen presentation of the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been lacking, calling out the lack of buzz surrounding HOOK despite his dominant statistics.

Interestingly, Booker also revealed that he does not watch a lot of AEW, though he does watch highlights from shows put on by the company, as well as those from TNA and other promotions.

Fans on X, however, did not take kindly to the remarks of the former King of the Ring winner, calling him out for defending WWE's creative choices in a display of corporate loyalty.

Fans also countered Booker's views by pointing out the fallacy of panning the product while admitting to not regularly watching it. Others brought up the lack of memorable matches in Jinder Mahal's body of work - a criticism some harshly extended to Booker T himself.

Fans worldwide are eager to watch HOOK take on the Samoan Submission Machine in their imminent world title bout, which will mark Samoa Joe's first defense since winning the championship from MJF at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

Former WWE champion drops subtle hint at AEW return

A former WWE superstar and world champion has shared a subtle hint about his potential return to AEW.

Rob Van Dam, who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in August 2023, recently interacted with a post promoting the company's debut show in Tulsa, scheduled for February.

The user who shared the post had tagged RVD and inquired as to a potential appearance from the Whole F'n Show. The former ECW Champion liked the tweet, which has sparked conjecture regarding his return to the company.

Van Dam arrived at AEW to challenge former FTW Champion Jack Perry, although he failed to win the title from him. He has since wrestled in tag team matches with current FTW Champion HOOK, and the two were last seen together successfully defeating Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order on an October 2023 episode of Dynamite.

