"Both come back… one last time" - WWE and AEW Fans want Sting to end retirement after Undertaker's astounding statement

The WWE and AEW fans are still on board with the idea of Sting facing The Undertaker after The Phenom recently made an interesting statement about the potential matchup.

The Vigilante recently retired from professional wrestling after having an illustrious career in professional wrestling. He competed in the final match of his career a couple of weeks ago at the AEW Revolution PPV event. The Icon and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Nicholas & Mathew Jackson in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Sting versus The Undertaker is one of the biggest 'What Ifs' in the history of professional wrestling. The two characters were the pioneers of the late '90s when The Icon was ruling over WCW similar to The Undertaker who was creating a legacy in the then WWF that will be remembered for many years to come. Many reports and rumors have surfaced over the years about Sting and The Deadman almost happening at WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

The Vignettes were filmed and it was only a matter of time till we saw The Icon in the WWE in 2011 however, he chose to stay with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling which would tarnish those plans and The Deadman would end up facing Triple H at WrestleMania.

On Twitter, a fan page posted Undertaker's comments on a potential match against The Icon.

The fans gave a divided reaction to The Undertaker's statement:

"Both come back… one last time…"

Sting's son recently spoke about the dream match between The Icon and WWE legend The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's son Garett Borden recently spoke about the potential dream match between Sting and Undertaker. The Icon signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and the opportunity of him versus The Undertaker was a huge possibility however, the company opted out of the idea and had The Vigilante face Triple H instead in his WWE WrestleMania debut. Speaking on WrestlingNewsCo, Garett Borden shared his thoughts on the dream match never happening.

"It's probably the most requested match ever for him. 'Why have you never wrestled Undertaker?' It just makes sense that the two mysterious characters and, of course, I wanted that to happen at some point and I know he did too. It's a bummer that it never happened. But, of course, yeah. Undertaker vs. Sting unfortunately never happened. It's sad," Garrett Borden said. [31:25 - 32:10]

The match between The Icon and The Deadman will likely never take place. However, if it did end up happening, it would have been one of the greatest matches in professional wrestling history.

