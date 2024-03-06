"BOW TO THE QUEEN!!!" "IT'S HAPPENING!?!?" - Fans erupt after 35-year-old former WWE star seemingly teases return to AEW

An AEW star has announced her next appearance in a recent tweet. The star being discussed is Athena.

Athena, fka Ember Moon, worked in WWE for quite some years of her career early on. Despite being talented, WWE seemed to hesitate to give her the top spot in the company. She was ultimately released from the promotion in 2021.

Following her release, Athena joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 and currently performs at Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor. Since leaving WWE, she has been a highlight of almost every show she has featured in. She has been the ROH Women's World Champion for an incredible 22 months now.

AEW recently announced their arrival in Georgia for upcoming Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision shows. Also, ROH's weekly episodes are taped ahead of Dynamite at the same venue.

Following the announcement, Athena took to Twitter and revealed she will also be present at Georgia for this week's Ring of Honor tapings.

"And your #ForeverROHChamp will be there as well minions!!!!" Athena shared.

Expand Tweet

Fans thought this could be her subtly teasing her return at Jacksonville-based promotion.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below :

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Athena wants to face Mercedes Moné ahead of her rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Moné is possibly debuting at "Big Business" Dynamite on March 13 in Boston. This has been one of the more intriguing debut in recent times.

In a recent interview with Sunday Night's Main Event, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion revealed she wanted to face The Boss.

"When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room. If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think... we're hoping, I might finally get one of my dream matches," Athena said.

In her last appearance in AEW, she participated in an mixed 8-man tag team match at WrestleDream pay-per-view and scored a victory in October 2023.

Would you like to see Athena return to AEW? Use the discuss button to sound off.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Athena more on Dynamite? Yes No 0 votes