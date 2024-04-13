Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes referencing AEW promo on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes recently referenced Brandi Rhodes' AEW promo on the latest episode of SmackDown. The latter has now come up with a cheeky response to it.

The American Nightmare made a celebratory appearance on RAW this Monday after finishing his story at the WrestleMania 40. Following that, he was scheduled to appear on SmackDown.

To kick off the show, Cody took a shot at The Rock, saying, "Who the hell told you tonight was open mic night, bi**h?" He then addressed the six competitors who will wrestle in Triple-Threat matches later tonight to determine the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The aforementioned line refers to Brandi Rhodes' infamous AEW promo in November 2020 on Dynamite, in which she confronted Jade Cargill.

Following the promo, Brandi took to Twitter and hilariously said she hadn't heard the line before.

"I ain't never heard that before," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes claimed Brandi was mistreated in AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife left the Jacksonville-based in February 2022. The American Nightmare then made his WWE return, whereas Brandi didn't sign with any promotion.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion opened up about how Brandi was mistreated in the promotion despite her contributions.

"That woman [Brandi Rhodes] got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation, and everyone knows who they are that was involved, and if ever there was a moment for her to feel like a princess and feel like somebody who did a lot more for wrestling, there's so many people working for AEW, she was the one who said their name and wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong. How she was treated after the departure, and this was not by any company, just in general, it p***es me off to this day."

It remains to be seen if Brandi re-signs with WWE after the WrestleMania XL appearance with Cody Rhodes.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Brandi Rhodes should return to WWE as a performer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion