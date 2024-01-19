"Braun Strowman coming in, by chance?" - AEW fans speculate wild possibilities after Tony Khan's latest tweet about 2024

Tony Khan is at it again - but this time, he's got some good news and is in good spirits. The AEW President recently took to Twitter to spread some cheer among wrestling fans with a simple worded tweet.

"It's going to be an amazing 2024 @AEW!" Tony Khan posted.

Expand Tweet

Fans took notice of it and began putting in their comments. They were coming up with ideas as to why Khan might think that the current year would be such a good one. One fan asked whether rumors of Braun Strowman, who is currently signed up with WWE, coming to AEW are true. The former WWE Universal Champion has earlier appeared in an ROH Pay-Per-View called Final Battle in December 2021.

Reactions 1 [Image Source: Tony Khan's X]

Reactions 2 [Image Credits: Tony Khan's X]

Khan seems tight-lipped about what he has in store for the All Elite fans in 2024. But there are rumors about some big sign-ups that he is looking for already, with one of the big names being Kazuchika Okada, who will bid goodbye to NJPW later this month.

Whatever Khan has in store remains to be seen. Has he created the perfect hype for it by making a simple statement on Twitter, or has he jumped the gun? We will soon find out.

Tony Khan's earlier statements on Twitter have created a lot of controversy

TK's social media posts have sometimes become the talk of the town. For some strange reason, Khan takes to his social media to interact with fans before a special event in his company or if something big happens in WWE.

Recently, when Jinder Mahal made his WWE return and was quickly put in a championship feud, Khan compared it with HOOK being in a championship program with Samoa Joe, the AEW World Champion.

A bigger controversy occurred when Khan posted disparaging remarks about WWE entities. His company and the Stamford-based company were embroiled in a Tuesday Night Ratings War in October last year, which Khan's company lost to WWE's NXT.

What do you think the AEW President and CEO have in mind? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here