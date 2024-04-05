Braun Strowman and Lana (CJ Perry) spotted in attendance for non-WWE event

Braun Strowman and Lana, now known as CJ Perry, were recently spotted in attendance at a popular non-WWE event. CJ Perry has not been appearing for a while in AEW as has Strowman in the Stamford-based promotion.

The two stars were in attendance at GCW Bloodsport X, which took place earlier today. The event also featured current WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler. The following event is so popular among the wrestling community that even CM Punk was present on the show.

Among the other stars that were present at the event was Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force is yet to have a match scheduled for WrestleMania XL and it will be interesting to see if she gets a chance to appear at The Show of Shows this year.

Dutch Mantell revealed what it was like to be slapped by AEW star CJ Perry

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, had been in a few incidents where she slapped the taste out of people’s mouths.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was on the receiving end of one of those slaps and he revealed how he felt after the AEW star hit him. While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell revealed how hard Perry hit him during their time in WWE.

"CJ Perry slapped me one time on TV. I said, 'Don't make it look fake whatever you do.' She hit me but on my ear. I swear to God she d**n near knocked me out. I said, 'Now that would be a good thing to see on TV is Lana or Perry slapping me and me just flopping down.' But I went back and said, 'Do I owe you money or what?' She said, 'No, was that a little hard?'" Dutch Mantell said.

Perry has been absent from AEW TV as she recently suffered a finger infection. It will be interesting to see what the Jacksonville-based promotion has in store for her moving forward.

