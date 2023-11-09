BREAKING: Tony Khan announces big AEW signing, lures top free agent away from WWE

AEW has just picked up another notable free agent. Following her first appearance tonight on Dynamite, Tony Khan has just made this official that she would officially be All-Elite. The star in question is the British star Mariah May.

She has previously competed under the STARDOM promotion for around a year. Her contract with them subsequently expired. Since then, she has garnered interest from both AEW and WWE.

Tonight on Dynamite, she was introduced to everyone by RJ City as the newest signing of the promotion. She was happy to be present, but also had another thing in mind, the chance to meet Toni Storm.

Tony Khan took to Twitter immediately after the segment was aired to confirm that the British star was indeed All Elite. She would now be known as "The Glamour" Mariah May.

It will be interesting to see how May will be introduced to the women's roster, but it seems that her story could be intertwined with Toni Storm, which was just like how most previous reports suggested.

This may completely change the landscape of the women's division once again, as another new player is now on the board, and may be in play soon, affecting the entire division.

