“Bring him to AEW…. new member of b.c.c” - Fans urge Tony Khan to sign 6ft 1in ex-WWE star after his contract expires in top promotion

A former WWE star's contract in top promotion is reportedly set to expire very soon. Fans online are demanding that AEW CEO Tony Khan hire the said star after he becomes a free agent.

The star being discussed here is Steve Maclin. He currently serves under the TNA/ IMPACT wrestling banner, where he has been since 2021. The star, who stands at 6'1", enjoyed a single world championship run in the promotion that lasted 54 days. Before that, he had a long run (2014-2021) in WWE under the ring name, Steve Cutler.

Following the reports of his contract expiration, his wife, Deonna Purrazzo (who left TNA earlier this year to join AEW), shared an interesting picture of him on her X account. In the photo, fans can see Maclin, all bloodied up.

Seeing the tweet, the wrestling universe started to pile up under the comment section, urging Tony Khan to bring the IMPACT Wrestling star into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Here are some of the fans' comments:

Fans have already started laying out their wishes, with one even asking him to become a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Some fans want Jon Moxley to be Maclin's first opponent in AEW if he signs with the promotion.

This fan was disappointed with Maclin's short Impact World Title run.

Steve Maclin was present at AEW last month

Last month, Steve Maclin's wife, Deonna Purrazzo, made her official debut in AEW. But she was not alone in the arena. Fans spotted her husband in the crowd, cheering her up on her big day.

It was the January 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where Deonna came out to the ring to confront Mariah May, who had just won her first bout against popular indie star Queen Aminata.

After winning her debut match, May expressed her disappointment with having to wrestle her first match in New Jersey. Seeing May talk ill about her hometown forced The Virtuosa to make her way to the ring.

She is currently in a feud with May's ally and AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Purrazzo.

Did you also spot Steve Maclin at Dynamite last month? Tell us in the comments below.