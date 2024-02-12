“Bring him back!!” - Fans make an important request to AEW President Tony Khan after he’s seen with Hall of Famer

Earlier today, Tony Khan was spotted alongside a certain Hall of Famer who had previously appeared for AEW. This prompted fans to request another match featuring him. This would be NBA Legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq made a brief appearance in All Elite Wrestling almost three years ago, as he competed in a tag team match, and then completely disappeared from the scene. He did end up winning the match, so his win-loss record in the promotion is still flawless.

On X/Twitter, Tony Khan posted a picture with the NBA Hall of Famer. He then brought up how he was still defeated in AEW, and one of the greatest to ever do it in the sports industry. Fans were surprised by the random interaction and wanted to see more of the big man.

Most fans clamored for another match of his and they had various ideas for this proposed match. One fan wanted him to finish his story, as his time with AEW was left with many questions. They also thought of many hilarious ways to book the legend.

Some wanted him to be in a hardcore match, while others focused on his opponents, naming the likes of Kazuchika Okada and a dream bout with Paul Wight (fka Big Show), which had been teased even during his appearance in WWE in the past.

What happened the last time Shaq was in AEW?

Back in November 2020, Jade Cargill made her debut in AEW, confronting Cody Rhodes. She also revealed that same day that someone else was interested in facing The American Nightmare, and this was "The Giant" Shaquille O'Neal.

This began a feud between both parties, and this inter-gender tag match was built up for a few months. Shaq even brought up Cody Rhodes during some episodes of the famous NBA Analysis show Inside the NBA.

In March 2021, Jade Cargill and Shaq teamed up to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in tag team action. It was an interesting contest as the NBA Hall of Famer was able to hold his own.

At a point in the match, he was put through a table by The American Nightmare, which took them both out of the equation. This allowed Jade Cargill to isolate a one-on-one between herself and Red Velvet, which she took advantage of and scored a win for her side.

After the match, the NBA Hall of Famer was stretchered out and placed in an ambulance. Moments later, Tony Schiavone arrived in front of said ambulance to check up on him, but Shaq was nowhere to be found.

With a cliffhanger to end his time with AEW in the past, could the legend run it back one more time?

