"Bring him back Trips," "Tony Khan must have said no" - Fans react after ex-WWE star takes massive shots at AEW

AEW and WWE fans are buzzing in a major way today. One of wrestling's most controversial stars was seemingly poised for a comeback, thanks to Tony Khan, but that will not be happening now. Fans are firing back with very telling reactions today after an explosive rant came from out of nowhere.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made their names in WWE, but they are now known as Real1 of the indie scene, and AEW star Big Bill. Chris Jericho shocked the wrestling world a few weeks back when he reunited NXT's 2015 Tag Team of the Year on his sixth cruise. One of the final nights of matches on Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach was headlined by Enzo, Bill, Jericho, and Bryan Keith defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans and MxM Collection.

The Realest Guys In The Room seemed likely for a reunion in All Elite Wrestling, at least for one single appearance. However, any remaining chances were likely blown away this week when Enzo issued a scathing promo at Tony Khan and his company. The two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion blasted Khan's EVPs and accused the company of failing to make new stars.

Amore's video has seemingly put another spotlight on the tribalism of some pro wrestling fans. While the majority of fans called on AEW to hire Enzo weeks ago when the rumors first resurfaced, now they have changed their tune. A good chunk of the feedback appears to throw jabs at Enzo for his career, and many are congratulating Khan on not falling for the buzz and signing Amore. Some fans have also doubled down on their support for the NYC native, calling on Triple H to bring him back.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Bring him back Trips," wrote another fan.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this week

This week's AEW Dynamite will air live from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

AEW and ROH will tape another round of lucha libre matches for Ring of Honor TV on Wednesday. The following has been announced: Women's World Champion Athena vs. La Catalina for the title, plus Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Valiente vs. Blue Panther, Dark Panther, and Blue Panther Jr.

