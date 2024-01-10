“Bring them home Triple H” - Fans beg WWE to reform popular faction on RAW next week

Fans are now requesting Triple H to bring back a popular WWE faction.

Amidst the furor regarding Tony Khan and Jinder Mahal, as they feud on Twitter, former WWE Tag Team, The Bollywood Boyz, took a trip down memory lane. They recently posted about their outing with Jinder Mahal in WWE, back when he was the WWE Champion.

Also known as The Singh Brothers in WWE, the duo have had a storied wrestling career, which began in 2005. Since then, they have performed in WWE and NXT from 2016 to 2021. They have also performed in AEW at AEW Dark: Elevation in 2022.

Social media quickly took the point and had their reactions to the post. Some fans wanted the trio to return to WWE programming. One fan even went as far as to state that Jinder and The Bollywood Boyz were the original Bollywood, albeit jokingly.

Check the post and the reactions:

Expand Tweet

https://twitter.com/bollywoodboyz/status/1744861937270489476?s=46

Reactions 2

Is Triple H re-igniting Jinder Mahal's monster push?

Jinder Mahal has been with the WWE for quite a while and has been part of some factions, including 3MB. The Modern Day Maharaja had feuds with The Great Khali, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and others. He won the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash in 2017.

In early 2023, during a run in NXT, Mahal was aligned with Indus Sher, a tag team that comprises Sanga and Veer. It was then announced by Triple H that a former WWE Champion would be returning on RAW Day 1. That turned out to be a ruse as Mahal walked out.

The crowd was seemingly unsatisfied on seeing Mahal in the ring, and the former WWE Champion ended up berating them. It was then that The Rock appeared and tackled the situation, complete with a People's Elbow.

Now, Mahal is also in a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two men are set to face each other for the title next week on RAW.

It remains to be seen how long this push will last for Jinder Mahal.

What do you think? Will Triple H grant Jinder Mahal another world title run? Tell us in the comments section.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here