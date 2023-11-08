Britt Baker reacts to 57-year-old being announced as the "sexiest man alive"

AEW star Britt Baker took some time out of her busy schedule as a professional wrestler and a dentist to acknowledge the 2023 recipient of People's "sexiest man alive" award, Patrick Dempsey.

The Grey's Anatomy actor joins an esteemed list of universally beloved men like Michael B. Jordan, David Beckham, and even former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While Dempsey only portrayed a doctor on television, Baker boasts a legitimate medical background. The D.M.D took to Twitter/X to react to the news of "McDreamy's" latest award:

"It’s a beautiful day to save lives," Britt Baker posted.

One fan replied to this post saying that the AEW commentator, Tony Schiavone, had to have been a close second to Dempsey, to which Baker agreed.

While that can neither be confirmed nor denied, one thing for certain is that not too many people are going to be disappointed with Dempsey claiming the award this year.

Britt Baker's real-life partner undergoes major surgery

Adam Cole, Britt Baker's real-life partner, suffered an extremely unfortunate injury at AEW Grand Slam. He has since undergone surgery and has provided an update for all of his fans:

"I’m ok #ChugsArmy ♥️ This is going to be a long & challenging road, but your love & support means the absolute world to me. I hope you all know how much I appreciate it. 🙏Hoping to be back on stream next week! Most importantly, I hope you all are doing amazing. I really do ♥️" Cole shared on X.

Cole has continued to be a presence on AEW programming despite his recent setback, but fans will be hoping he can get back to full health and compete in the squared circle before too long.

In the meantime, his tag team partner MJF will be defending the duo's ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Gunns on November 18 at Full Gear 2023.

