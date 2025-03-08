"Britt is gone??" "Good move from TK" - Fans erupt after rumor of more AEW departures surfaces

Following the recent news of the departure of Rey Fenix from AEW, it has just been reported that the company is planning to let the contracts of some more of its stars run out with no plans to re-sign them. Fans have reacted with mixed opinions on the situation.

A handful of talent has been departing from the Tony Khan-led promotion over the past few months. In February, the likes of Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai left the company once their contracts expired. It seems that this may be the case with an additional number of talents.

Rey Fenix is one of the latest to leave the company, and he may be joined by Abadon, Nick Comoroto, and Zak Knight. It was reported that AEW was planning on letting The Living Dead Girl and Comoroto's contracts with them run their course and update their roster page when they come to an end.

In Knight's case, reports have indicated that his contract with the promotion recently expired.

Fans had a wide variety of reactions to the news. Some commended Tony Khan and AEW for making a business decision and filtering their roster. Others were not happy for the stars being released, with many feeling sad for Abadon's departure. Some fans brought up other underutilized names who could be part of the list of departures soon, including the likes of Wardlow and Britt Baker. A few had a unique response, as they had no clue who these wrestlers reported about were.

Fans' reactions to the report [Credit: Fan responses on X]

New names could debut in AEW soon

It seems that for now, the Tony Khan-led promotion may be going through a quick roster filter of sorts, as several underused talents are set to depart from the company, while some top free agents are reportedly making their debuts soon.

The first of these has been made official as of two weeks ago on Collision. The promotion announced that the highly anticipated debut of 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was imminent. There have also been reports that former TNA star Josh Alexander is on the way to the company after both AEW and WWE made pitches for him. It seems he has chosen the former, as they reportedly made him the better offer.

With Revolution taking place this weekend, these debuts may take place in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether these moves will greatly benefit the short-term situation of the company.

