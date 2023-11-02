"Bro can barely stand," "He can't wrestle now" - Fans explode in anger as 383-pound WWE legend finally returns to AEW

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed the unexpected return of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

On Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker. Following the match, the Don Callis Family, consisting of Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Sammy Guevara (who was not present on the show), have issued a challenge to Jericho and Omega for a street fight at Full Gear in Ontario, California.

However, Kenny Omega announced that Kota Ibushi would join his team alongside Jericho. The Ocho then surprised the Don Callis Family by revealing that Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, would also be part of their team for the street fight at Full Gear.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to the news of Wight's return, with many excited to see him back in the ring. However, some fans are also concerned about his health, as he has not wrestled since March 2022.

Wight's last match was on March 30, 2022, where he defeated Austin Green on AEW Dark: Elevation. Since then, he underwent a knee replacement procedure, which kept him from competing inside the squared circle.

AEW star Paul Wight fka Big Show talks about when he plans to retire

AEW star Paul Wight fka, The Big Show, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling. With a career spanning decades, he has achieved remarkable success in WWE and WCW.

Fans have been wondering about his plans for the future in professional wrestling and his role in Tony Khan's promotion. However, he has now revealed his plans for professional wrestling.

In an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Wight revealed that he plans to retire from in-ring competition within the next year and a half to two years.

"I got a year and a half, two years left, before I hang it all up. Really, it's about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it's about the younger talent."

He continued:

"Right now, I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit. I've had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it's about doing what I can in helping the product out. There's a time, all things come to an end, unfortunately." (H/T: Fightful).

With his return to AEW Full Gear, fans are undoubtedly excited to see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in action.

Are you excited to see Paul Wight back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

