"Bro was fighting Roman Reigns," "I felt bad for him" - Fans disappointed with major AEW star's current stint in the company

Former WWE star, who jumped ship to AEW a few years ago, might be enjoying his current run, but fans on the internet feel he was better off in the Stamford-based promotion.

The inception of AEW back in 2019 has helped the wrestling economy in a big way. Tony Khan's promotion provides a platform and an opportunity to showcase their talent's capabilities outside of WWE. Furthermore, several wrestlers grabbed the opportunity and jumped ships in the past few years as well.

One such star happens to be Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), who made his AEW debut in 2022 after having a decent att-best career in the WWE. Since his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Claudio has featured in some notable moments and amazing matches as well.

Castagnoli is currently in his second reign as the Ring of Honor world champion. Furthermore, he is also a part of one of the most dominant factions in wrestling today, Blackpool Combat Club, alongside the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta on the main roster.

However, the internet wrestling community is never easily pleased, as a section of fans on the "X" social media platform think he is wasting his potential in Tony Khan's promotion by being a secondary champion and was better off in the WWE, also citing his match with Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the majority of fans feel he is not being used properly by the Jacksonville-based promotion, there is another section who disagrees with the idea, as they feel Claudio (fka Cesaro) was nothing more than a jobber in the WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Claudio Castagnoli explained why he left WWE for AEW

After his WWE contract expired, Claudio decided not to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion and became All Elite instead. He explained on the Ten Count Wrestling Podcast why he did so:

"I've been following AEW for a while, and when it came time for me to just kind of take a step back and look, I felt that I was a better fit at AEW, and there was a lot more for me to do with AEW when it comes to challenges, when it came to people I want to work with. There are just so many people there that I haven't wrestled either at all or in a very, very long time. So, I was kind of like, 'That's what I want to do. That's what I'll have fun doing.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Castagnoli is set to compete at All In this Sunday alongside BCC to take on the team of Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Luchabros, and Best Friends in a Stadium Stampede match. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future holds for the ROH champ.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot