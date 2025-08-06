  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Bro should retire right there," "Hang Them Up" - Fans urge AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes to announce retirement after serious injury

"Bro should retire right there," "Hang Them Up" - Fans urge AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes to announce retirement after serious injury

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 06, 2025 01:39 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [photo courtesy of AEW
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com and fan posts on X]

Dustin Rhodes has just revealed an update on his health status, and this is apparently more serious than previously disclosed. Fans have reacted to this, with many urging the veteran to hang up his boots.

Ad

The Natural is coming off a Chicago Street Fight with Kyle Fletcher last week. It was revealed days later that following some check-ups, he'll need surgery. He mentioned that this will keep him out of action for some time, and also made sure to confirm that this was not a work.

Dustin Rhodes then gave an additional update on his condition and specific details on the surgery needed. This was worse than expected, with him needing to have surgery on both his knees. This was not just any procedure, but a double knee replacement. Despite everything, he reassured everyone that it was not the end just yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Fans have reacted to the news, with most of them urging him to retire. The veteran is now 56 and has almost four decades of experience in the wrestling industry. This has not stopped him from continuing to put on great matches, but fans believe that it is now time to hang up his boots.

Fans react to Dustin&#039;s announcement [Credit: Fan reactions on X]
Fans react to Dustin's announcement [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher hits a milestone

Last week's Chicago Street Fight became one of the great talking points following Collision as this bout showcased pure violence, and saw Dustin Rhodes hold his own against The Protostar. However, Kyle Fletcher became the new TNT Champion that night.

Ad

A few days after the match, Dave Meltzer revealed his rating on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Like everyone, he seemed to have enjoyed the bout as he gave it a full 5-stars.

Ad

There haven't been any further details announced about Dustin's injury, and if this was a recent injury or just the product of months and years of him competing in the ring.

Regardless, he can sit tight knowing that his recent resurgence has turned out to be a success, and there will be several stars who will take the spotlight in his stead.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications