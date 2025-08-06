"Bro should retire right there," "Hang Them Up" - Fans urge AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes to announce retirement after serious injury

Dustin Rhodes has just revealed an update on his health status, and this is apparently more serious than previously disclosed. Fans have reacted to this, with many urging the veteran to hang up his boots.The Natural is coming off a Chicago Street Fight with Kyle Fletcher last week. It was revealed days later that following some check-ups, he'll need surgery. He mentioned that this will keep him out of action for some time, and also made sure to confirm that this was not a work.Dustin Rhodes then gave an additional update on his condition and specific details on the surgery needed. This was worse than expected, with him needing to have surgery on both his knees. This was not just any procedure, but a double knee replacement. Despite everything, he reassured everyone that it was not the end just yet.Fans have reacted to the news, with most of them urging him to retire. The veteran is now 56 and has almost four decades of experience in the wrestling industry. This has not stopped him from continuing to put on great matches, but fans believe that it is now time to hang up his boots.Fans react to Dustin's announcement [Credit: Fan reactions on X]Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher hits a milestoneLast week's Chicago Street Fight became one of the great talking points following Collision as this bout showcased pure violence, and saw Dustin Rhodes hold his own against The Protostar. However, Kyle Fletcher became the new TNT Champion that night.A few days after the match, Dave Meltzer revealed his rating on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Like everyone, he seemed to have enjoyed the bout as he gave it a full 5-stars.There haven't been any further details announced about Dustin's injury, and if this was a recent injury or just the product of months and years of him competing in the ring.Regardless, he can sit tight knowing that his recent resurgence has turned out to be a success, and there will be several stars who will take the spotlight in his stead.