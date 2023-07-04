"Bro was trying to get fired he didn't wanna be there" - Fans lose their minds after WWE Superstar takes a shot at Bryan Danielson

The wrestling world went berserk after a popular WWE Superstar took a subtle shot at AEW's Bryan Danielson on tonight's episode of RAW. The star is none other than The Miz.

On this week's RAW, Tommaso Ciampa called The A-Lister a coward. Replying to the statement, The Miz took a shot at Bryan Danielson, claiming that he didn't last long in the Stamford-based promotion after calling him the same.

"You want to talk about me losing, and losing, and losing, and call me a coward? The last person that called me a coward is gone," The Miz said.

The wrestling world on Twitter was quick to react to who The A-Lister was referring to. Some believed that Danielson wasn't terminated by WWE but rather wanted to leave the promotion for a long time.

They also mentioned that The American Dragon was doing much better in AEW than The Miz in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Bigstace @Bigstace5 @SKWrestling_ Bro was trying to get fired he didn't wanna be there this isn't a flex @SKWrestling_ Bro was trying to get fired he didn't wanna be there this isn't a flex

OmegaXV_1000 @CrimsonVoid__18 @SKWrestling_ And doing way better than you lol @SKWrestling_ And doing way better than you lol

Some recalled the time The A-Lister had a heated segment with the former WWE Champion during an episode of Talking Smack.

Fans appreciated this personality of the two-time Grand Slam Champion. They wished that they could see this side of The Miz more often.

Five Star General @FSGTheEnd Very Intense Promo From The Miz! He should lean into this side of himself more often!!! #WWERaw Very Intense Promo From The Miz! He should lean into this side of himself more often!!! #WWERaw

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WWE @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE That was great by both men. But Miz shows why he's still one of the best talkers @WWE @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE That was great by both men. But Miz shows why he's still one of the best talkers

Bryan Danielson is eager to wrestle former WWE Champion CM Punk in AEW

The American Dragon is one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He recently had a major first-time-ever match against Kazuchika Okada. The match took place at the second edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Following the event, at the post-show media scrum, Bryan Danielson addressed the other stars he would like to face in AEW. Some of the talents he wanted to feud with were former champions such as Zack Sabre Jr., Darby Allin, and CM Punk.

“Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby?"

Currently, Danielson is out of action due to an injury he suffered.

Would you like to see The Miz and Danielson wrestle one more time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes