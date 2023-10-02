"Bro wasted no time lol,""WE ARE BACK" - Fans react after Tony Khan officially announces 4-time WWE Champion's AEW Dynamite debut

It was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) will be in attendance during the 4th Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Fans have expressed their excitement for the show.

The Rated-R Superstar arrived after the gruesome main event between Christian Cage and Darby Allin. He came in to save the latter and WWE Hall of Famer Sting from Cage and his crew, which now included new member Nick Wayne, after he turned on Allin.

During the WrestleDream media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Edge would be in attendance for this week's upcoming episode of Dynamite. This would be his first taste of an AEW weekly show. Fans were immediately intrigued, with many intending to tune in for the show.

Expand Tweet

Many fans were overjoyed at the announcement, and were indeed very excited for his first Dynamite appearance. This would indeed be the start of a new era for the promotion. Several fans were intending to either watch the show, or actually be in attendance live for the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan was ready for Edge's first promo as a member of the promotion. The Hall of Famer has had many fiery promos in his various feuds, or inspiring promos, including his first words after his return to WWE from retirement in 2020. Fans could be in store for any of the two, as he may cross paths with his former best friend, Christian Cage.

Expand Tweet

Some former WWE Superstars revealed as Edge's dream opponents in AEW

Following his arrival to the promotion, Adam Copeland was immediately asked who he would love to face, now that he was with AEW.

During the media scrum after WrestleDream, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he had fourteen names from the roster that he took an interest in. He named former WWE Superstars Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli as some of those names. He also talked about Sting and Darby Allin, whom he got to share the ring with for the first time during the event earlier today.

"Just looking at the roster very quickly, there are fourteen names. That's just from a quick little cursory glance. Like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio - never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, Kenny Omega. That's never happened. I just met him. We've never met before." (31:38 - 32:45)

Now that Edge is finally in AEW after weeks of heavy speculation, it will be interesting whether he feuds with Christian Cage to begin with, or if he has someone else in mind.

What are your dream matches for Edge in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.