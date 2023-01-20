Brodie Lee and 44-year old star among top talents voted by wrestling fans in hypothetical AEW Hall of Fame

AEW might only have been founded in 2019, but fans are already speculating when they will establish a Hall of Fame. After a Twitter user proposed their pick for the first inductee, fans jumped into the comment section to give their opinions, with many stating that Brodie Lee should be the first name in the AEW Hall of Fame.

Brodie Lee's death sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry, especially because of how suddenly the news was broken. In the years since, the promotion hasn't forgotten about the leader of the Dark Order, and fans believe they should take it a step further.

Twitter user @Atletifo initially made a post suggesting that former 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk should be the first name in the promotion's Hall of Fame. While the fan might have believed it was a valid opinion, those who flooded his comments held opposing beliefs.

Fans quickly took to commenting with their own opinions on who deserves the first spot in the hypothetical Hall of Fame. Despite his status as a veteran, few fans wanted to see CM Punk as the first inductee, with a staggering amount of comments supporting the late Brodie Lee as the first name in this Hall of Fame.

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @Atletifo He should probably be in the first class, but not the first inductee. That should go to Brodie Lee. @Atletifo He should probably be in the first class, but not the first inductee. That should go to Brodie Lee.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @Atletifo Really? Over Brodie lee, Chris Jericho, Jon moxley? Punk wrestled and was on tv for like 7months of aews nearly 4yrs of tv. @Atletifo Really? Over Brodie lee, Chris Jericho, Jon moxley? Punk wrestled and was on tv for like 7months of aews nearly 4yrs of tv.

quanz 🐐 @QuanzhasHumble @Atletifo There are so many other inductees more deserving than him. Practically the whole roster @Atletifo There are so many other inductees more deserving than him. Practically the whole roster

Nero10 @Nero100903 @Atletifo Even as a punk fan, I have to disagree @Atletifo Even as a punk fan, I have to disagree

DAVESTO @DavidAusbun2 @Atletifo AEW's Hall of Fame would be made for the first and only inductee of the first class to be Brodie Lee like how WWE's HOF was for Andre. Then their second class would be Moxley, Jericho, Kenny, and the Bucks. @Atletifo AEW's Hall of Fame would be made for the first and only inductee of the first class to be Brodie Lee like how WWE's HOF was for Andre. Then their second class would be Moxley, Jericho, Kenny, and the Bucks.

chrisink @Christo60249610 . @Atletifo Why? How? I don’t get it! What has he done to make a big impact? Twice he had the title and twice he had to give it up @Atletifo Why? How? I don’t get it! What has he done to make a big impact? Twice he had the title and twice he had to give it up💀.

Midwestmatchcard @Midwestmatchca2 @Atletifo Unpopular opinion. Dustin Rhodes should be the 1st then Sting and people that retire after. @Atletifo Unpopular opinion. Dustin Rhodes should be the 1st then Sting and people that retire after.

It remains to be seen when or if AEW will ever have a Hall of Fame, but it seems easy to forget that the promotion hasn't even been around for five years at this stage. Could Tony Khan eventually introduce the idea, or will it instead honor late or deserving stars in other ways?

Amanda Huber penned a heartfelt tribute to the late-AEW star on the 2nd anniversary of his passing

While Tony Khan might not have any plans for an All Elite Wrestling Hall of Fame, Brodie Lee's passing is still remembered every year, and even Khan himself still talks about the tribute show.

While fans still mourn Brodie Lee, his widow Amanda Huber more than likely feels his loss heavier than anyone else. Amanda took to social media on the 2nd anniversary of the star's death to share her thoughts.

"Today marks 2 years since I last heard Jon’s voice. It’s a weird anniversary and it’s messed with my head. I’m not sharing for sympathy because honestly I’m fine. I’m sharing to normalize the weird emotions that pop up with grief," Huber tweeted.

Amanda @MandaLHuber Today marks 2 years since I last heard Jon’s voice.



It’s a weird anniversary and it’s messed with my head.



I’m not sharing for sympathy because honestly I’m fine.



I’m sharing to normalize the weird emotions that pop up with grief.

As AEW continues to honor the legacy of Brodie Lee and has even hired Amanda as the CBO, could the late star end up being the first Hall of Fame inductee? Only time will tell, as the promotion still has a long way to go.

