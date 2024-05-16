Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson lavished praise on a top AEW star after the latest edition of Dynamite. The American Dragon declared that the star would take over his moniker after his retirement.

The top AEW star in question is none other than Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion made his surprise return on the latest episode of Dynamite after several weeks of absence. Allin came to the aid of Bryan Danielson and FTR during their brawl with The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry following the main event.

Darby has also been added to Team AEW for the Anarchy in The Arena Match against The Elite as a replacement for Eddie Kingston. After Dynamite went off the air, Danielson, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), and Darby Allin interacted with the fans in Everett, Washington. Danielson admitted that he had been a ''Washington State Guy'' for a long time.

The American Dragon declared that Darby Allin, who also hails from Washington, could take over his moniker of ''Washington State Guy'' following his retirement. Danielson also lauded Darby for achieving the impossible before stating, ''This guy; he's the f****g man!''

Bryan Danielson wants to face former WWE rival

Bryan Danielson recently expressed his desire to wrestle former WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness, who is currently linked with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, the former world champion stated he ''would love to wrestle Nigel!'' However, he also admitted that the match may not live up to people's expectations.

"It's interesting because, obviously, I would love to wrestle Nigel. I get afraid of fan expectations and what they would be because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches... That's the thing I would be afraid of— people's expectations of what they think it should be," he said.

The match between Danielson and Nigel has been rumored for months, as they have had a history with each other since their ROH days. Only time will tell if the anticipated match will ever take place!