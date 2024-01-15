Bryan Danielson's long-time rival sends a warning ahead of their upcoming match

Bryan Danielson had a message sent his way from one of his former rivals, who is set to collide with The American Dragon next month.

We are talking about none other than the popular indie star, Zack Sabre Jr. For those unaware, Sabre Jr. was a part of WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016 where Bryan himself served as a color commentator.

Furthermore, the two technical wrestlers locked horns last year at AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View. The highly thrilling encounter saw Danielson connecting with two running knees to pick up the victory over Sabre Jr.

Fast forward to a recent NJPW event, Zack Sabre Jr. laid out the challenge to The American Dragon for another encounter. The match was made official for February 11, 2024, at The New Beginning in Osaka. However, Zack decided to build up some momentum by sending out a message to Bryan, as posted by Fightful on their X account.

"You better not be out there clamdi***ng, I'm going to tap you out." H/T Fightful

Bryan Danielson is winding up his full-time wrestling career

Bryan Danielson has made it clear that his time as a full-time performer will come to an end in 2024.

During a conversation with Tokyo Sports, he decided to elaborate on his role once his full-time run comes to its conclusion. Bryan revealed that he would participate in less number of matches as opposed to being a part of weekly performances on AEW programming.

"I've been wrestling every week for a long time, and I'm trying to narrow it down in terms of matches. After this year, I'll probably have five to ten matches a year." [H/T Fightful]

The American Dragon has achieved potentially every important accolade in the business. With his career winding down by the day, it would be interesting to see Bryan in a part-time role once his transition is complete.

What do you think Bryan Danielson's full-time run coming to an end? Sound off in the comments section below!

