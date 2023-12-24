"Bucks on their way out?" - Fans erupt amid rumors of big AEW name's departure from the company

Earlier today, sources reported that another name would be departing from AEW. This was revealed to be their Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie. Fans on social media have given their reactions to another move by management.

Dana is the wife of Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. She has also been with the promotion since its beginnings. The Bucks still stand as Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

This was reported by Fightful Select and Raj Giri earlier tonight, as Dana Massie was said to be finishing up with AEW. No specific details on the reasons for her departure or when she will leave were disclosed.

Expand Tweet

Following the reports, several fans believed that this departure could be a sign that Tony Khan and AEW are making changes within the company. Others were optimistic about these moves but mentioned that only time will tell if these end up yielding great results.

Some fans wondered if the departure of Matt Jackson's wife could be a sign of the Young Bucks being on the way out of the promotion.

Fans' Reactions to the recent departure

The Young Bucks' current contract in AEW

Back in August, following Dynamite 200, it was revealed that all four members of The Elite have signed multi-year contracts with All Elite Wrestling.

While on the pre-All In media call with SEScoops at that time, Tony Khan addressed the length of their contracts. He talked about having the chance to talk about it with them, and despite the lengths of the contracts not exactly being the same, he confirmed that they were all multi-year contracts.

"Everybody signed a multi-year deal and is going to be here for several years and I've had really good talks with all of them. I have a lot of respect for them. I don't think the dates all line up exactly, but the idea is the same with all four deals, that we want them all here to be multiple years in AEW, and that's why we did multi-year deals at all."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the future of the Young Bucks will go, but as of now, they are signed long-term. They are also on a hiatus for now, and it will be interesting to see whether this ends up being the right move for them.

What are your thoughts on another departure? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here