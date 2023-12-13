"By the way devil is John Cena," "John is All Elite" - Fans convinced WWE legend is joining AEW after interaction with top star

John Cena was recently seen with one of the top stars in AEW. This has prompted fan speculation that the 16-time world champion could jump ship to the promotion.

He was seen with MJF during the premiere of The Iron Claw movie. Friedman played acting and production roles in the film's creation, while Cena was there to support one of the films showcasing the wrestling industry.

On his Twitter account, MJF posted a picture he shared with John Cena. This would be the first time that the Greatest of All Time was seen with the AEW World Champion in a clash of two generations of wrestlers. Fans went into a frenzy, and while many believed Cena was recruiting Friedman, many reacted to the idea of the opposite taking place.

Many fans would love to see a feud between the two take place in AEW. They believed that the promo battles that would take place would be wild. One fan even speculated that he could be the Devil, considering you could not see any of them.

Fans also believed this was the Forbidden Door opening between WWE and AEW.

Fans believe Cena could go to AEW

Swerve Strickland comments on MJF and John Cena's viral photo

Moments after the viral photo surfaced on the Internet, AEW star Swerve Strickland quickly and accurately reacted to the situation.

Strickland retweeted the photo on his Twitter account, as he knew it would go viral and that the internet was about to go wild. True enough, wrestling fans everywhere went into a frenzy as soon as they saw the post.

"There goes the internet."

Although unlikely, it will be interesting to see if John Cena does decide to head to AEW. You can never rule out anything in the wrestling industry, and seeing the various stars move around promotions this year alone it could happen.

