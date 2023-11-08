"Called this the minute WWE fired her,""TONY KHAN HEARING THIS" - Fans erupt after former champion teases a move to AEW

A former WWE Superstar who has been a free agent for some time now was recently asked whether they would be interested in AEW. She expressed that she was open to it, which got fans speculating. This was former NXT Champion Mandy Rose.

Rose joined the promotion back in 2015, competing first under NXT, before making it to the main roster as a part of Fire and Desire, with Paige and Sonya Deville. She returned to NXT back in 2021 as the leader of Toxic Attraction, and she would go on to capture her first-ever title, the NXT Women's Championship. Last year, however, due to some circumstances she was released from the promotion.

In a question and answer interaction she had on a recent Instagram Live, Mandy Rose was asked whether she was open to joining AEW, or TNA next year. She revealed that while she did not know at this point in time, should there be a phone call that came her way, she would consider it.

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe."

Fans have reacted to the possibility, with many wanting the move to happen, as they claimed that even Tony Khan himself would try to make it happen.

"I called this the minute WWE fired her, I said o**y f**s will only last so long," one fan tweeted

One fan joked that she was too young to join AEW, a possible cheeky shot at the promotion, who as of late has been bringing in a lot of veterans and legends-status stars to the promotion.

Some fans on the other hand were not too amused with the idea, and could not picture her doing well in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One fan even suggested that WWE should just get her back instead.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose on whether she would be at the Royal Rumble

It has been almost a year since Mandy Rose has been seen in in-ring competition, with the last being the time she lost her NXT Championship to Roxanne Perez. Since then, she has had no wrestling-related gimmicks whatsoever.

During the same Q&A session on Instagram, fans asked Rose whether she was going to be part of the upcoming Royal Rumble match in two months' time. She again did not have a direct answer, but said that fans should wait and see. This could possibly be indicating that WWE has not reached out to her, but she was possibly open to making an appearance.

She was also asked whether she would be open to facing Trish Stratus in a match at the next edition of WrestleMania, seemingly as they have been compared to one another on several occasions. She mentioned that she was willing to, and it would be "fire".

As of this point, there is much ambiguity regarding Mandy Rose's future, but seeing how open she is to various scenarios, it will be interesting to see which becomes a reality.

