"Calm down Tony," "Good lord Schiavone lol" - Fans surprised over Tony Schiavone's recent comments on AEW personality Renee Paquette

Tony Schiavone made a surprising remark about Renee Paquette. This also got the fans riled up.

Renee Paquette first joined AEW in 2022. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has taken on the role of a backstage interviewer. She has interviewed some of the top stars in the promotion and is often praised for her reactions and timing during her interviews. Renee may very well be one of the best non-wrestling personalities in the industry today.

During a recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone praised Renee Paquette's mic skills. He even went as far as comparing her to legendary ring announcer Gene Okerlund.

“Renee, if she’s not the best that’s ever held the mic... I mean, she’s in Gene Okerlund territory. She really is.”

However, this comment drew startled reactions from fans, many of whom were incredulous about the claim. Check out some of the reactions below:

Tony Schiavone didn't think Bret Hart would become World Champion

During the '80s and '90s, big men ruled the wrestling ring. Wrestlers like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Andre The Giant dominated the ring for years due to their sheer size and strength. At that time, it was believed that physical strength and size were necessary to become a World Champion, and all wrestlers aspired to obtain the best-looking physique.

However, during the 1990s, this mindset shifted. Thanks to wrestlers like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, it was proven that size does not matter to become a World Champion. Both Hart and Michaels were known for their technical skills in the ring, which ultimately led them to become WWE Champions.

During a recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone admitted that he did not think Bret Hart would become a World Champion despite being a great technical wrestler. He also acknowledged that he was wrong in his assessment.

"I thought Vince looked for the big, big guy; the big guys like Hulk Hogan. I thought Bret was great, a great technical wrestler but I didn't think he'd be a World Champion – I was wrong," said Tony Schiavone. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Both Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart went on to have legendary careers and inspire the next generation of wrestlers.

