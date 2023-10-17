"Can he not sue them for malpractice and get out of his f****** contract?" - Jim Cornette makes strong appeal to top AEW star

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for misusing Wardlow.

Many fans and veterans alike have raised concerns regarding the booking of Mr. Mayhem, especially since he squashed MJF at Double or Nothing last year. Although The Conductor of Violence won the TNT Championship three times in one year, his losses against high-profile opponents derailed whatever momentum he has had.

After being absent from AEW programming for over three months, Wardlow finally returned to Dynamite a few weeks ago. He has so far squashed the likes of Griff Garrison and Matt Sydal, showing shades of his old heel character from when he was working as a henchman for MJF.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette asked Wardlow to sue AEW for malpractice and get out of his contract:

"This has been like he's doing the same thing he was doing three years ago. And they are admitting, yeah well, that's the only time that people liked him," said Jim Cornette. "Because then we botched him up, and we had him wearing ridiculous f****** clothing and fighting the security guards. And then we just make him go away, and people wonder where he's at. Then he comes back and does something else goofy, and now so, we'll just have him do the same thing that we had him doing three years ago. Can he not sue them for malpractice and get out of his f****** contract?"

The former WWE manager continued:

"But, again, I'm not saying it's not Wardlow's fault. It's just this is the only thing that they've been able to figure out what to do with him. So now they're doing it again," he added. [1:00 - 2:04]

Check out the full clip below:

Jim Cornette wants Wardlow to leave AEW for WWE

Last year, rumors surfaced that many people within WWE want to lure Wardlow away from All Elite Wrestling once his contract is up.

Jim Cornette also advised The Wardog to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion if he wants to save his career:

"Wardlow’s goal, especially with what’s been done to him over the last three months, should be to get the f*** to the WWE as quickly as possible. He has the size, he has the look. He can talk enough now that he’ll get better and that is a tailor-made place for them to get him over if they were interested and I don’t know why they wouldn’t be with his various attributes and they would know a more focused approach."

Expand Tweet

With Full Gear on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wardlow. Is he planning to go after his former mentor and current AEW World Champion MJF? Only time will tell.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.