"Can't go one week without mentioning the big leagues" - Fans fed up after top AEW star drops a WWE reference on Dynamite

AEW star Swerve Strickland dropped a WWE reference on this week's edition of Dynamite as he took a shot at his rival, Samoa Joe, and fans are not pleased.

On Dynamite, Strickland confronted 'Hangman' Adam Page and cut a promo, claiming he was destined to win the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024. Samoa Joe came out to address his upcoming opponent and guaranteed he would walk out of the pay-per-view as champion.

At one point during the exchange, The Mogul Embassy leader took a cheeky shot at Joe by referencing the latter's WrestleMania 37 appearance when he was working as an announcer in a poncho, as it was raining at the time.

Wrestling Twitter reacted to the segment, as many criticized AEW for consistently referencing WWE on its programming:

Bully Ray didn't like Ric Flair getting physical on AEW Dynamite

This week's Dynamite episode also saw Ric Flair get physical inside the ring. While The Young Bucks were attacking Darby Allin, Flair's entrance music hit.

The Nature Boy joined them inside the ring and started throwing sloppy punches at Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The EVPs then launched an assault on The Nature Boy, but soon Sting came for the save.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray said he didn't like seeing Flair in action on the Wednesday show because it didn't look "great":

"I gotta tell you, folks, it didn't look that great. It is what it is, but the physicality just didn't look that great. What bothered me even more is now I know that Ric Flair is not on the side of the Bucks."

Ray also criticized AEW for spoiling the suspense by revealing that the WWE Hall of Famer would be on Sting's side at Revolution.

What do you have to say about Ric Flair throwing punches on Dynamite? Tell us in the comments section below.

