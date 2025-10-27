"Can’t imagine it would be worth it to him" - AEW President Tony Khan will refuse to pay Andrade's fees for legal battle against WWE, says legend

A former WCW veteran has claimed that Tony Khan may have to shell out hundreds of thousands just to dispute the current Andrade situation. He urged him to back away and not do so, as it wasn't worth the costs.

Currently, the luchador is in wrestling limbo as there are complications with his contract with WWE following his release. It is said that with him being released due to a breach in his contract, a non-compete clause that will be valid for roughly a year is now in play.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the reality of non-competes. He mentioned how this would not hold up in court in several states. He also revealed that challenging this would not be impossible in but for the wrestler, this would mean possibly burning bridges with their former company, and having the need to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Every jurisdiction is different— for example, good luck enforcing a non-compete in California. Good luck, Florida. Good luck, Alabama. Try to force that sh*t—it really comes down to do you have the money and the time to challenge it? If you do, you’ll probably win. You’ll burn a bridge in the process, and you’ll blow probably 150 to 250 grand in the process— Most people aren’t willing to fight it. They’ll just ride it out.”

Bischoff believed that Tony Khan may not be willing to go through the whole process. He claimed that Khan was not someone who was going to shell out a huge sum of money just to fight this legal battle between Andrade and WWE.

“He’s gonna have to sit through depositions and discovery. Tony Khan does not want to sit through discovery or depositions. Even if you can afford it, it’s a time suck— I just can’t imagine it would be worth it to him. This is not a guy that you’re going to spend half a million dollars in legal fees fighting for.” [H/T RSN]

Andrade breaks silence on his current situation

Yesterday, the former WWE Superstar was on Instagram as he held a Q&A session on the platform. One of the questions fans asked him was how he felt about his current predicament.

Andrade did not directly address this but mentioned how, at the moment, he was happy he was in good health and that this was the most important takeaway from the situation.

“I have health! That’s the most important thing!”

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Andrade was asked on his Instagram Stories how he feels about his current situation: “I have health! That’s the most important thing!”

The Andrade contract situation remains one of the biggest unresolved situations in the wrestling world. Things have become more complicated than anticipated, and it remains to be seen whether there will be a resolution anytime soon.

