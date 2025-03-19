"Can't be this stupid," "Will hurt feelings" - Fans erupt to ex-champion's bold statement on CM Punk and multiple stars' AEW run

CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion who had a decent run in the company. Many other talents who were previously signed to the promotion are now a part of WWE, including Ricky Saints, Cody Rhodes, and more. Swerve Strickland recently claimed that All Elite Wrestling elevated the abovementioned performers' status and made them more popular.

Many talents in WWE and AEW often leave their respective companies to sign with the rival promotion. Over the past year, Penta, Ethan Page, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and more have jumped ship in search of better opportunities. All these stars have arguably found a fresh direction in their new organization.

During a recent appearance on The BootlegKev Podcast, Swerve Strickland claimed Mercedes Mone, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Ricky Starks (Ricky Saints) have become bigger stars than before due to their stints in All Elite Wrestling.

The Realest further said that stars like Becky Lynch, The New Day, and Charlotte Flair could consider jumping ship after the success of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to Swerve Strickland's controversial comments. Some viewers felt the former AEW World Champion's opinion was baseless. Meanwhile, others believed Strickland was stating nothing but facts.

Many X/Twitter users supported Swerve Strickland's statement and claimed WWE would tamper with the contracts of some performers to bring them back if it had the opportunity.

"It's true and if WWE could tamper with their contracts to bring them back, they would," a fan claimed.

"Swerve Know Pretty Well," a user wrote.

"Let me translate, what he was trying to say, TK be overpaying for talent even though they he can't book to draw more ratings," a user posted.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk enjoyed much success in All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE. They are currently among the top stars in the global juggernaut.

Swerve Strickland has worked out his frustrations with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Since then, the former WWE star has captured the World Tag Team Title as well as the AEW World Championship. It was previously reported that Strickland had inked another deal, which would keep him with All Elite Wrestling till 2029.

On The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Swerve Strickland addressed his contract and some frustrations he had with Tony Khan. Despite having some issues in the past, The Realest preferred being with All Elite Wrestling to working for other companies.

"I work through those frustrations better here [in AEW] than I did in other places anywhere else in the world, whether it be Lucha Underground, MLW, WWE, NXT. Tony Khan and me always work through frustrations, and I've voiced them," Strickland said.

Swerve Strickland is the number one contender for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if he claims his second World Title at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

